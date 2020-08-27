Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $309,000 Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 781.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.73. The company had a trading volume of 992,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.21. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.13.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

