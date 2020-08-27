Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $246,000 Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,033,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $610,000.

A stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $99.73.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have weighed in on A. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BofA Securities increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.05.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

