Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $80.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,973. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average of $85.72. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

