Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $224,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 68.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.76.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,500,154. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.84. 2,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,756. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.