Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stock Position in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 74.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56,412 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CAE were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in CAE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 21,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CAE shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CAE from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CAE from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

NYSE CAE traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 327,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.49. Cae Inc has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $31.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cae Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.