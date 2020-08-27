Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,448 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,714,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,169,000 after buying an additional 93,209 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 11,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.4% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5,324.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

NYSE:PBA opened at $24.99 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $914.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 94.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.