Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,362,626,000 after buying an additional 357,882 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 356.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 72,499 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 16.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 418,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,667,000 after purchasing an additional 60,454 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 100.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $118,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,574 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.40.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $375.93. The company had a trading volume of 131,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,475. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $405.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total value of $74,748.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $493,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

