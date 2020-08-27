Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,280 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 20.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 475.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $40,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $24.11 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

