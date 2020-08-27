Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,115 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,339,000 after buying an additional 920,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,413,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,257 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,977,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,159,000 after purchasing an additional 648,841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,416,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,659 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,019,000 after purchasing an additional 114,236 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISCK stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,578,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,290. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.47. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DISCK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

