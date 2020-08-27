Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,219 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 485.9% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.26. 1,676,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,527. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $191,400.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.