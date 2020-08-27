Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,495 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 46.8% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 108.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 343.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.97.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,955,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,746,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.31. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

