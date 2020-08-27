Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 1,611 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,611 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 36,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in United Rentals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.73.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.27. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $186.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

