Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,250,000 after buying an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Nasdaq by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,771,000 after buying an additional 427,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,703,000 after buying an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after buying an additional 238,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,375,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,281,000 after purchasing an additional 46,363 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,492. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $297,992.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,859. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.09.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

