Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 1,726 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.04 and its 200-day moving average is $116.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.