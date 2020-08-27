Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Shares in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marriott International by 31.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,140,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,296,000 after buying an additional 41,450 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 150.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.60. 18,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,453. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.15. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

