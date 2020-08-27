OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) Shares Up 5.4%

OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.29. 705,349 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 274,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Get OneSmart International Edun Gr alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 36,061 shares during the period. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE)

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.