OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) Shares Up 5.4%

OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.29. 705,349 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 274,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
About OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE)
OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.
