ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Reduced by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,371 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 445.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ONEOK by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.85. 10,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,507. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.09. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Argus cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.21.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.