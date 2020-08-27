OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Commerzbank lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10.

