Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Noble Financial

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Maxim Group cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Laidlaw cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Onconova Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.26.

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.61.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. Research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94,535 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. 3.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

