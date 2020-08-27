Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Laidlaw lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Noble Financial lowered Onconova Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.26.

ONTX opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.61. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 94,535 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

