Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OMER. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Omeros from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $654.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.78. Omeros has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Omeros by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Omeros by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 57.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

