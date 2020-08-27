Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

OLLI stock opened at $110.71 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $112.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,197,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,034,000 after purchasing an additional 889,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,891,000 after buying an additional 834,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after buying an additional 35,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 974,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

