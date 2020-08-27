Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.
OLLI stock opened at $110.71 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $112.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,197,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,034,000 after purchasing an additional 889,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,891,000 after buying an additional 834,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after buying an additional 35,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 974,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
