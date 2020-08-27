Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of ODT stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $560.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

