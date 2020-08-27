Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. Ocugen posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.16).

OCGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.70 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of OCGN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 81,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,232,704. The firm has a market cap of $84.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.73. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocugen stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 964.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Ocugen worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

