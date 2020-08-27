Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Director William R. Klesse Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
OXY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 121,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,289,404. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.
