Oasis Petroleum’s (OAS) Sell Rating Reiterated at Siebert Williams Shank

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Siebert Williams Shank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.02.

Shares of OAS opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $205.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.29. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. Equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,116,510 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 3,065,127 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,199,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1,466.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,795,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,617,166 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 76,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 563.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 908,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 771,509 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

