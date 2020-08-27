O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $13.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.23 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.