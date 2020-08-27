O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 50.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 55.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.70%.

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $124,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,572.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 18,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,312,314.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,499.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

