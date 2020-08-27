O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 3.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $757.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $30,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

