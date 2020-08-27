O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,084,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,580,000 after purchasing an additional 286,190 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.