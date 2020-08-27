O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 161.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,560.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 5,015.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,300,960.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 12,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $367,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,202,458 shares of company stock valued at $371,191,526. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.06.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.50 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

