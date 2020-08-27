O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 26,323 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,323 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lazard by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 85,899 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 490.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 101,232 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Lazard had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus cut their target price on Lazard from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lazard from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Lazard from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $549,182.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 250,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 80,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $2,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

