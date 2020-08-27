O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,673 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,178,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 12.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 177,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 622.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 43,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 899.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OC stock opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.