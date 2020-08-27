O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,635 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $634,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,240,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBL opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68. Jabil Inc has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.38, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

