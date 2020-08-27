O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Separately, Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHI opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. Federated Hermes Inc has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $38.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $360.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

