O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Invests $269,000 in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $14,583,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,518,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 28.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,711,000 after acquiring an additional 163,769 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 725,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,287,000 after acquiring an additional 151,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,864,000 after acquiring an additional 119,082 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $73.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96. J2 Global Inc has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

