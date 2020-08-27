O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Invests $269,000 in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $14,583,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,518,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 28.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,711,000 after acquiring an additional 163,769 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 725,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,287,000 after acquiring an additional 151,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,864,000 after acquiring an additional 119,082 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ JCOM opened at $73.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96. J2 Global Inc has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
JCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.
J2 Global Profile
j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.
