O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Invests $226,000 in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2,166.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 46.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 16.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total value of $257,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $752,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 339,482 shares in the company, valued at $63,822,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,173 shares of company stock worth $5,056,216. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $184.31 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.74.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.34. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

