O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Invests $219,000 in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Xerox by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Xerox by 75.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Xerox by 8.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 706,086 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $11,346,802.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 650,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $10,801,586.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,581,154 shares of company stock worth $43,706,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

XRX opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

