O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Invests $209,000 in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,101 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,615,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,203,000 after purchasing an additional 218,648 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,358,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,757,000 after purchasing an additional 854,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TCF Financial by 69.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,743,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TCF Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,644,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,926,000 after buying an additional 255,051 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 22.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,593,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 474,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCF opened at $26.57 on Thursday. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $511.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Several analysts have commented on TCF shares. Bank of America raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

In related news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

