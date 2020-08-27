O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth $1,409,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 74.5% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 28,894 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594 shares in the company, valued at $51,948.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $2,072,190.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 741,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,559,935.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WYND opened at $28.15 on Thursday. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.79.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

