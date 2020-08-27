O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $168,000 Stock Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,189 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $63,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 32.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 53.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 292.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.82.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.92 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Compass Point reduced their price target on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.59.

In other news, Director Michael E. Lehman purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

