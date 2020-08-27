O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $139,000 Position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in First Horizon National by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 422,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 0.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 177,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon National by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in First Horizon National by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in First Horizon National by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 48,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.54. First Horizon National Corp has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $511.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

