O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,009 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAP by 14.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GAP by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,094 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 71.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,840,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 769,172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in GAP by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,026,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in GAP during the second quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

In related news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPS stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. Gap Inc has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.51.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.