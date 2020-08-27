O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 8,332 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sabre by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of SABR opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

