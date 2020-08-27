O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,752 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 151,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.24. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBCT. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

