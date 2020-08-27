O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 14.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.0% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLM. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.22.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 21,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $1,832,624.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,566,559.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $265,618.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,359,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,508,448.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,747,919 shares of company stock worth $137,254,985. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $83.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.99. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.99.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

