NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Hits New 12-Month High at $516.50

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $516.50 and last traded at $508.81, with a volume of 12239084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $507.34.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $437.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $315.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,514,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,723 shares of company stock worth $147,178,586 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

