Nutrien (NTR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) in the last few weeks:

8/25/2020 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/24/2020 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Nutrien was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nutrien Ltd. produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products. The company’s products primarily include standard and granular potash; diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid and ammonia, urea, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate and nitrogen solutions, as well as purified acids and phosphate feed products. Nutrien Ltd., formerly known as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada. “

7/24/2020 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nutrien Ltd. produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products. The company’s products primarily include standard and granular potash; diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid and ammonia, urea, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate and nitrogen solutions, as well as purified acids and phosphate feed products. Nutrien Ltd., formerly known as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada. “

7/13/2020 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/13/2020 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE NTR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.07. 1,108,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $52.41.

Get Nutrien Ltd alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Nutrien by 60.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,180,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 202.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,065,000 after buying an additional 1,986,429 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 126.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,178,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,122 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 30.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,959,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,576,000 after buying an additional 1,618,832 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 211.3% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,862,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,869,000 after buying an additional 1,264,457 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.