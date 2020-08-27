Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,173. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

