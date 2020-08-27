Normand A. Boulanger Sells 50,816 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 50,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $3,177,524.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,559,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $64.12 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.20. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $39,588,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 299.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,148,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,878,000 after acquiring an additional 861,397 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 214.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,190,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,259,000 after acquiring an additional 811,686 shares in the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $38,405,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 49.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after acquiring an additional 622,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.